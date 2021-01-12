Planning refused for mast adjacent to north Kerry holy well

Permission has been refused for a telecommunications mast adjacent to a holy well in North Kerry.

Eir applied to Kerry County Council to erect a 21-metre-high telecommunications mast with antennas, dishes and associated equipment at the Eir exchange, Ladywell, Ballyheigue.

Eir currently transmits from a 27-metre lattice tower at the rear of Ballyheigue Garda Station, however, it says its coverage and capacity is limited.

It says its exchange compound at Ladywell is on higher ground and would improve coverage for residents, businesses and tourists.

Thousands of people visit Our Lady’s Well and Grotto and locals say the revered site has become a place of prayer and reflection when places of worship have been closed during the pandemic.

14 letters of objection were received by the council, including from Ballyheigue Tidy Towns Committee; among the concerns raised were the negative impact on the holy well, potential impact on public health, devaluing of property, proximity to dwellings and that the development would be contrary to council policy.

Planners refused permission saying the mast would constitute a highly obtrusive development and would have a significant overbearing impact on the Lady’s Well site.

They added the proposal would also be contrary to the Kerry County Development plan and would be in conflict with planning guidelines that state that only as a last resort should free standing masts be located in or in the immediate surrounds of smaller towns and villages.