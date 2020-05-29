Planning refused for Killarney boutique hotel

An Bord Pleanála has refused permission for a proposed boutique hotel in Killarney.

Last November, Kerry County Council refused Killarney Reeks Limited permission for the development at the Muckross Road/Ross Road junction.

Killarney Reeks Limited proposed demolishing the Amber Petrol Station and building a 32-bedroom boutique hotel with a ground floor retail unit and basement carpark.

The company appealed Kery County Council’s refusal to An Bord Pleanála, which upheld the local authority’s decision.

The board said due to the bulk, form, design and external finishes the development would be out of scale and visually obtrusive.

It said it wasn’t satisfied that the plans would not adversely affect the operation and safety of the national road network in the vicinity.

The board added the proposal would represent overdevelopment of a restricted corner site and would be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development.