Planning permission sought for cable to connect two north windfarms to the national grid

Planning permission is being sought for an almost six-kilometre electrical cable to connect two north Kerry windfarms to the national grid.

The proposed cable would travel through several townlands in Moyvane and Knockanure.

Winter Winds Limited has applied to Kerry County Council for ten-year planning permission to construct the underground electricity cable.





It is proposed the cable would travel through Toberatooreen, Kilbaha North, South and Middle, Gortdromagownagh and Beennanaspuck.

The route would primarily be on public roads with sections on other roads and pastureland.

The proposed cable would connect with the Beennanaspuck and Toberatooreen windfarms to the national grid via the substation in Athea.

The planning application has been accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment Report.

A decision will be made by planners in the coming days.