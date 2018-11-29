Planning permission lodged for new diving boards in Fenit

Planning permission has been lodged for the construction of new diving boards in Fenit.

The Restore Fenit Diving Boards Campaign committee has made the application to Kerry County Council, in the name of Fenit Development Association.

The plans, which includes disability access, were designed with regard to local tidal and weather conditions, and to meet the standards and requirements of Kerry County Council and Irish Water Safety.





The project is community based, so the entire cost is being met by grant aid and local contributions.

If planning permission is granted, it’s intended construction work would begin shortly afterwards.