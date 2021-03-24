Planning permission granted for new estate in Dingle

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission for 31 houses and 12 apartments in Dingle.

However, the Council has stipulated that the buildings must be primary, permanent year-round residences, not holiday homes or second homes.

The estate is being developed at Goat Street near the roundabout for Slea Head by An Choill Developments Ltd, a Dublin based company.

The development also comes with a 15-year Irish language condition, which says at least 31 percent of the dwellings must be reserved for Irish speakers.

Owners and tenants will be required to take a test to prove their fluency in Irish to the standard required for obtaining a Gaeltacht Housing Scheme grant.

A portion of the dwellings will also be social housing units.