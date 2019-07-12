Planning permission granted for Kerry golf club extension

An Bord Pleanala has upheld a decision to grant permission to extend the clubhouse at a north Kerry golf club.

Kerry County Council had granted planning permission, subject to conditions, to Ballyheigue Castle Golf Club to extend their existing clubhouse at Castle lawns.

This was appealed by the Kerry Vintners’ Association as they claimed using the clubhouse for functions was contrary to the original planning permission and was affecting their business.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission subject to six conditions saying the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area including Ballyheigue Castle.

The board said the development would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety and would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.