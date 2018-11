Planning permission has been granted for a windfarm development in east Kerry.

Silverbirch Renewables Limited had appealed a decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission on environmental, visual and residential grounds.

An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission, subject to conditions, for the development which will be located across seven townlands in the east of the county.





One of the conditions is that the windfarm will have 12 turbines, instead of 14 which was proposed.