Planning permission granted to Aldi for state-of-the-art store in Killarney

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to Aldi to build a new shop in Killarney.

The larger Project Fresh store will replace Aldi’s existing Killarney outlet which is open over 12 years; it’ll be located in Ardshanavooly, next to the current store.

The new 1,200m² Aldi store will be almost 50% larger than the existing premises, and is expected to be complete by 2020.





Aldi says the Project Fresh format will feature hi-spec fixtures and fittings that will provide a more efficient and hassle-free shopping experience.

The development will be landscaped, provide vehicular and pedestrian access from Artubus Drive and Park Road, and all of this will be considered as part of the Traffic Impact Assessment.

Aldi says the development will see a substantial investment into the local area, as well as the creation of new permanent jobs once the store opens, along with many more during construction.

Aldi’s existing store will remain fully open during construction, and will be returned to the landlord once the new one is completed.