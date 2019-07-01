Planning permission granted for over 200 one-off houses last year

Kerry County Council granted planning permission for over 200 one-off houses last year.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the local authority granted permission for 218 houses in 2018, down from 244 the previous year.

Planning permission was granted for 218 houses last year, which comprise 209 one-off houses; the remaining nine were part of multi-development projects.

This is in line with 2017’s figure of 216 one-off houses.

There was a large increase in the number of private flats/apartments receiving permission last year, with 21; this is up from 2017’s figure of 15 and 2016’s total of seven.

The CSO figures show a general increase in planning permissions granted over the past two years when compared with 2015 and 2016.