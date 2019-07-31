Planning lodged for €28 million STEM building at IT Tralee

A planning application has been lodged for a €28 million Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) building at IT Tralee.

Planners in Kerry County Council are to consider the application in the coming weeks.

The Institute of Technology of Tralee is hoping to build the new STEM building at its north campus in Dromtacker as part of a Public Private Partnership.

The building is one of 11 large scale construction projects announced by the Department of Education; the state will pay €200 million towards the buildings with private developers operating and maintaining them for 25 years after construction.

The application is for the construction of a split level building up to three storeys in parts including machinery workshops and halls.

The development will also include an engineering and agri-tech yard to the rear of the building with a dedicated access road, an entrance plaza and landscaping.

There will be pedestrian access from the new building to the business and IT building on campus.

Planners in Kerry County Council are due to decide on the application by September 12th.

IT Tralee has previously said it hopes to have the facility open for staff and students in September 2022.