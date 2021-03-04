Planning for Killarney guesthouse appealed

A decision by Kerry County Council to grant permission, subject to conditions, for a guest house in Killarney has been appealed.

Pat and Jill Duggan are proposing to build the guesthouse on Demesne, Ross Road.

John King and Joe Scally, who live locally, objected citing the development being out of character in a residential area, the scale of the building and the impact on traffic.

The council granted permission, subject to conditions, saying the guesthouse wouldn’t be visually obtrusive or damage the amenities of the residential properties in the area.

Mr King and Mr Scally have appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála, which is due to decide by June 23rd.