Planning granted for widening entrance to Tralee school

Planning has been granted to a Tralee secondary school to widen the entrance gate.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission to Presentation Secondary School to widen the entrance gate, install three automated vehicular gates and two pedestrian gates.

This decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by the Save the Green Committee on several grounds including a concern about increased vehicular speeds.

The board said the proposed development wouldn’t seriously injure the amenities of the area nor result in the creation of a traffic hazard.

The board upheld the council’s decision subject to five conditions.