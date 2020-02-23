Planning granted for redevelopment of Kenmare service station

Planning has been granted for the redevelopment of a service station in Kenmare.

Kerry County Council previously granted permission to HS Properties Limited to redevelop the Kenmare Service Station site on Killowen Road, subject to nine conditions.

This was appealed by Robert Whyte on several grounds including design layout and car parking.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the development subject to ten conditions.

The board said the proposed redevelopment of the site would be in accordance with zoning, wouldn’t seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area and would be acceptable in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety.