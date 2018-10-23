Planning decision on North Kerry windfarm delayed

A decison on whether to grant planning permission for a controversial windfarm in North Kerry has been delayed.

Stacks Mountain Windfarm Ltd applied for a 10-year permission to construct a 10-turbine windfarm at Ballyhorgan near Lixnaw, taking in the townlands of Ballyhorgan South and East, Irramore, Lissahane, and Muckenagh.

An Bórd Pleanála reactivated the case involving the proposed €46 million windfarm development in Ballyhorgan, after a Supreme Court appeal by objectors.





Kerry County Council originally refused planning permission, and the developer appealed the decision to An Bórd Pleanála which granted permission in July 2016.

The North Kerry Windfarm Turbine Awareness Group sought to have their concerns heard before the Supreme Court and were granted permission to do so, but both parties then consented to a settlement.

An Bórd Pleanála reactivated the case, and are currently adjudicating on it again; a decision had been due on October 18th, however Radio Kerry understands that while a decision may come at any time, a new target date has been fixed for the 13th of December.