Planning for a dangerous junction in Killarney will published this month.

The Lewis Road junction on the Killarney by-pass has been the site of a number of serious and fatal collisions in recent years.

At yesterday’s Killarney Municipal District meeting, Kerry County Council revealed that €100,000 has been allocated for the junction.





Should planning be approved, it’s hoped to acquire the lands for the improvement works later this year, with work being carried out in 2020.