€1.26 million awarded to Institute of Technology Tralee for research initiatives

Over €1.2 million has been awarded to the Institute of Technology Tralee for new research initiatives.

IT Tralee will receive €940,000 under the EU Agricultural European Innovation Partnership which is co-funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine and the EU.

Additional research funding of €268,000 was awarded to IT Tralee under the EU Interreg Atlantic Area Programme.





€940,000 will be used to lead the Biorefinery Glas project, Ireland’s first small-scale bio-economy initiative.

The Biorefinery Glas project aims to address key challenges in Irish agriculture while promoting farmer diversification in Ireland’s growing bio-economy.

Within this, IT Tralee will partner with University College Dublin, the Carbery Group, Barryroe Co-Operative and Wageningen University.

The two-year demonstration project will commence at IT Tralee in 2019.

€268,000 will go towards an initiative which will see IT Tralee work with research partners in the UK, Spain, Portugal and France.

They will develop joint solutions to transnational challenges that impede sustainable ‘blue’ growth in the marine and maritime sectors along respective EU Atlantic coastlines.