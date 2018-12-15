Planning approved for apartment complex in Tralee

Planning has been approved to build an apartment complex in Tralee.

The decision was taken by councillors at the Tralee Municipal District.

The plans to build an apartment complex at Mitchel’s Road, Tralee were approved by councillors.





The development will consist of 18 units for older people and people with a disability in the town.

This project will involve the demolition and clearance of two existing two-story houses, and the construction of a two and three-story apartment complex.

The 10 one-bed and eight two-bed apartments would be specialised dwelling units for the elderly and disabled.

Councillors reviewed submissions from Inland Fisheries Ireland and Irish Water which requested good site management practices to prevent silt or hydrocarbon discharge to surface water and the location of the water main connection.

The Tralee area councillors approved the project after reviewing the submissions.