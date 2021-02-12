Planners consider Kerry glamping developments

Kerry County Council is considering two planning applications relating to glamping sites.

Liam and Siobhan Sugrue are seeking permission to build an eco-glamping site at Castledrum, Castlemaine including ten accommodation lodges for short term glamping holidays.

The application also includes ten hard stands for short term parking for motor homes and camper vans, a reception building, playground, toilet/shower and site services.

Meanwhile, Richard and Thomas O’Connell have applied for retention for one constructed glamping pod in Killurly East, Caherciveen and permission to build four more.

Planners are due to decide on the separate applications by February 25th.