Plan in place to deal with increase in deaths in Kerry during COVID-19

Kerry County Council has plans in place with a number of other agencies to deal with any increase in the number of people dying in the county.

It’s one of a number of proposals set out in the local authority’s latest COVID-19 update today.

It also notes that the closure of public car parks at beaches and other amenities, as well as garda patrols, will continue, to prevent large crowds gathering.

Kerry County Council says it’s been working with the gardaí, HSE, Defence Forces and the Coroners Service regarding the development of a Community Fatality Contingency Plan, in the event of an increase in mortality rates.

This includes the establishment of a temporary facility which would have capacity for storing remains if required.

The council notes that protocols for bereaved families were issued by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government on April 8th, detailing the changes to traditional funeral practices.

This update from the council also notes that the decision to close public car parks to beaches and amenities in order to prevent mass gatherings will remain in place until at least May 5th.

It states the closure of the car parks together with the increased level of garda patrols to restrict non-essential travel has worked very effectively, and the arrangements will continue in order to prevent people from congregating in large numbers in such places.