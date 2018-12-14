Plan to alleviate traffic congestion in Killarney to be in place early in 2019

Plans to alleviate heavy traffic congestion in Killarney will be put in place early in 2019.

Traffic chaos is the biggest problem faced by the town according to outgoing president of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce Paul O’Neill.

Members of the chamber met with representatives from Kerry County Council last night to highlight their concerns.





At the meeting, details of a plan which would alleviate traffic issues, particularly on Lewis Road, were announced to ease traffic flow in the town.

Mr O’Neill says this along with a new car park on the Rock Road are very welcome short-term solutions.

He says the traffic impacts everyone, adding it is important it is addressed.

Meanwhile, Paul Sherry, manager of the Killarney Outlet Centre, was announced as the new presidents of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce last night.