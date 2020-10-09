Placing of garda COVID-19 checkpoints in Kerry reviewed

The placing of garda COVID-19 checkpoints in Kerry has been reviewed.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster was responding to criticism about the location of garda checkpoints, following the imposition of movement rules.

The level 3 restrictions, which came into force on midnight Tuesday, prohibit people from travelling outside their county unless it’s for work or essential purposes.

Chief Superintendent Foster says the purpose of Operation Fanacht is to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

However, she admits there’s been criticism of the location of some checkpoints.