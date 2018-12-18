A pilot ESB project in West Kerry will help to plan for future electricity demands.

ESB Networks has launched the Ambassador Programme for the Dingle Project, a pilot programme which will trial new and smart technologies in homes and businesses in the peninsula.

Five chosen ambassadors will receive a number of ESB technologies, including solar panels, air source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points and battery management systems.





John Fitzgerald, Manager of the Dingle Project, says the three-year scheme will inform ESB Networks on the potential needs of future customers when smart technologies become the norm.