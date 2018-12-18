Pilot ESB project in West Kerry will help to plan for future electricity demands

Lighting up for Christmas…Christmas will come early for five lucky Dingle residents, whose homes and businesses have been selected by ESB Networks to deploy a range of sustainable technologies, including solar panels, battery management systems and electric vehicles chargers. With an expected investment of €350,000, the project will include a number of deep retrofits to facilitate the installation of ultra-efficient air source heat pumps. Ambassadors from left, Rory McKeon, Dun Chaoin, Denis Galvin, Lispole. Colm Kennedy, Annascaul, Jonathon Sandham, ESB Innovation Development Manager, Rose Spillane, Fahamore Carol Leahy, Ballyferriter and PC Lynch, ESB Senior Management.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***/Issued 18/12/2018

A pilot ESB project in West Kerry will help to plan for future electricity demands.

ESB Networks has launched the Ambassador Programme for the Dingle Project, a pilot programme which will trial new and smart technologies in homes and businesses in the peninsula.

Five chosen ambassadors will receive a number of ESB technologies, including solar panels, air source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points and battery management systems.


John Fitzgerald, Manager of the Dingle Project, says the three-year scheme will inform ESB Networks on the potential needs of future customers when smart technologies become the norm.

He says ESB hopes to learn a number of lessons from the pilot program.

