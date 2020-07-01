Pierse McCarthy Lucey Solicitors promotes Alex Hoffman to partner

Tralee legal firm, Pierse McCarthy Lucey LLP Solicitors have announced the promotion of Alex Hoffman as a partner.

Alex joined the firm on Ashe Street in September 2018, and has now become a partner along with Risteard Pierse, Katie McCarthy and Niall Lucey.

Originally from Annascaul, Alex is also a Chartered Tax Adviser and his areas of expertise are commercial property, banking and finance, landlord and tenant, corporate/commercial, and insolvency and restructuring.

He also has considerable experience in the areas of agricultural law, probate and the administration of estates, taxation, as well as residential conveyancing.

 

