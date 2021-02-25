Pierce Brosnan video praising Kerry seen over 45 million times

A promotional video with actor Pierce Brosnan speaking of his love for Kerry has been viewed over 45 million times.

Tourism Ireland and the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) have teamed up to create a series of short videos showcasing Ireland.

The first instalment features Pierce Brosnan, whose father Tom was from Kerry, discuss his love for Ireland and in particular Kerry.

The video shows the Ring of Kerry, Dingle, the Reeks District, the Skelligs and Killarney among other locations.

The video has had millions of likes and engagements on social media.