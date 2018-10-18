Phyllis Mitchell née Burke, 24 St. Stephen’s Park, Castleisland & late of Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Friday (Oct 19th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland. House Private Please.
