Phyllis Kelliher nee Maguire

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 7 to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Saturday for Requiem mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert.

