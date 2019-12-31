Phyllis (Kathleen) Healy (née Mc Phillips), Claddanure, Kenmare.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (Jan.1), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare.  Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning (Jan 2nd), at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.  Family flowers only please.  Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR