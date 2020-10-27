Phone call service launched to provide support to older people in Kerry

A new phone service has been launched in Kerry to provide friendship and support to older people.

Kerry’s Call was established to check on older people’s well being and provide assistance, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerry’s Call will be piloted in the Sliabh Luachra area and aims to provide security and friendship to older people who may live alone, feel isolated or vulnerable particularly during the current restrictions.

Kerry’s Call is a free service and will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Julianne O’Connor of the Sliabh Luachra Active Retired Network says it will enable people to continue to communicate in a safe manner while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions; she says one check-in can make a huge difference in someone’s day.

Meanwhile, Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Health Services Michael Fitzgerald says this service will help reduce loneliness and will allow older people to access advice and local support services in a safe and confidential manner.

Kerry’s Call will also assist in accessing essential items such as food, laundry and grocery delivery for people.

Kerry’s Call is being provided by Sliabh Luachra Active Retired in conjunction with the HSE, NEWKD, Island Crown Community Group Ltd., Local Link Kerry and Lyreacrompane Community Development.

For further information, contact Julianne on 087 912 6184 or email [email protected]