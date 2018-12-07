Phone call a factor in Kerry helicopter accident

A report into a helicopter accident on a Kerry beach has found that a factor was the pilot becoming distracted by his phone ringing.

The 72-year-old was the only person on board when the incident occurred on Carrahane Strand near Banna on the 16th of July 2018, according to the Air Accident Investigation Unit.

The male pilot, who has a private pilot licence and has 749 hours of flying experience, was carrying out practice exercises in the 1990 Enstrom 280FX in a tidal lagoon inshore of Carrahane Strand, near Banna on the 16th of July last at 4.22pm.





He decided to land briefly for a break, but experienced a momentary distraction, according to the Air Accident Investigation Unit’s report on the incident.

When the helicopter was touching ground on the soft, wet sand the pilot’s mobile phone rang.

It was mounted on a bracket next to the instrument panel; he glanced at it to see who it was.

At the same time a gust of wind from the west hit the right side of the helicopter; it rolled onto its left-hand side causing significant damage.

As the accident occurred on a beach, and the incoming tide could have led to a total loss of the helicopter, the pilot moved it before notifying the Air Accident Investigation Unit.

The investigation concluded that no safety recommendations were required, but noted that while portable electronic devices such as mobile phones provide useful functions, they’re also a potential source of distraction.