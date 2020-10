The newly re-opened Tralee Women’s Resource Centre has changed its name.

The service closed in 2018 after over 30 years.

The new support service for women in Kerry is opened on Market Place, Maine Street, Tralee, and is known as the Phoenix Women’s Centre.

It’s currently offering phone support on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on 066 913 04 30.

The centre is also running an online fundraiser, for money to pay for rent, furniture and equipment, and keep the centre open.