Phoenix Women’s Centre, Maine St., Tralee offering a support line for women going through a difficult time. Open Mon, Wednesday & Fridays from 10am to 2pm daily. Phone 066 9130430
23 patients on trolleys at UHK
23 patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.That's the second highest figure in the country according to the Irish Nurses and...
Grant aid for Killarney Water Rescue
Killarney Water Rescue has received funding of €500 from the TK Maxx and Homesense Foundation to support its ongoing efforts to fundraise for Search...
Public parking blocking emergency services from entering part of Killarney National Park
Emergency services are being blocked from entering part of Killarney National Park, due to poor parking by the public.Labour councillor Marie Moloney is calling...
Intro Dating Slot | October
Feargal Harrington from Intro Matchmaking says they've never been busier - and men in particular, are joining in their droves
Repairmystuff.ie – October 30th, 2020
Have you old stuff lying around the house that's broken, and you've no idea how to repair it? Then repairmystuff.ie might be able to...
Are Marts and Farmers Coping with Tight Restrictions? – October 30th, 2020
Jerry is joined by Cllr Dan McCarthy, manager of Kenmare Mart, Maurice Brosnan, manager of Gortalea Mart and Deputy Michael Healy-Rae about the impact...