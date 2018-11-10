Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Sunday from 5.00pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:45pm to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7:00pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 10:30am.Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Football Bernard O'Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship Sponsored by McMunn's Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion Quarter Final Duagh 1-6 Finuge 2-7
Philomena O’ Leary, née O’ Shea, Iveragh Park, Killorglin and formerly of Glenbeigh
Listowel Coursing Day 2 Review
The majority of the feature events are down to the 1/4 Final stage at the Listowel coursing meeting.The John Prendiville Cup.takes top billing this...
Clanmaurice Looking To Progress To All-Ireland Camogie Final
An All-Ireland Final place could be Clanmaurice’s tomorrow.They take on reigning champions Kilmessan of Meath in the last four of the Junior Club Camogie...
Kilcummin Going For Munster Football Final Spot
Kilcummin tomorrow bid to book their place in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship Final.They will host Kilmacthomas from Waterford at 1.30 in...
