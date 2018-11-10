Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Sunday from 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:45pm to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10:30am.Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Dr.Crokes Seek Return To Munster Club Football Final
Dr.Crokes will tomorrow seek to return to the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship Final.To do so they must overcome Cork outfit St.Finbarrs in...
Ballyduff Win County Senior Hurling League Title
Ballyduff have won the County Senior Hurling League Div 1 FinalThey overcame a 5 point half-time deficit to beat Causeway 0-18 to 1-13, restricting...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Football Bernard O'Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship Sponsored by McMunn's Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion Quarter Final Duagh 1-6 Finuge 2-7East Kerry Football Minor “A” Championship Semi Final Rathmore...
Philomena O’ Leary, née O’ Shea, Iveragh Park, Killorglin and formerly of Glenbeigh
