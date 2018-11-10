Philomena O’ Leary, née O’ Shea, Iveragh Park, Killorglin and formerly of Glenbeigh

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Sunday from 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:45pm to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10:30am.Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

