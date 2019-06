Tributes are being paid to the late mother of musician Phil Lynott who had close connections to Kerry.

Philomena Lynott passed away overnight at her home in Sutton in North Dublin.

The 88-year-old began coming to Kerry after a group of men from Tralee travelled to her son’s funeral in Dublin.

Lifelong Thin Lizzy fan Bernie Boyle from Tralee, who was part of the group, says they formed a close friendship and he will perform a song at her funeral later this week: