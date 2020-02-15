Philomena Devey nee Hartnett, Willow Place, Listowel and formerly of Kilnamanagh, Tallaght, Co. Dublin and Lixnaw

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Finuge Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu of flowers, is desired to St. Joseph’s Unit, Listowel Community Hospital or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel