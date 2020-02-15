Philomena Devey nee Hartnett, Willow Place, Listowel and formerly of Kilnamanagh, Tallaght, Co. Dublin and Lixnaw

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Finuge Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu of flowers, is desired to St. Joseph’s Unit, Listowel Community Hospital or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel
Kerry Take Winning Start To Meath Today
Meath provide the opposition today as Kerry look to continue their winning start to the Allianz Hurling League.The Counties clash in Trim at 2...
Early Start Today For Kerry Sides
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin have a home tie tonight in the Men’s Super League.Tip-off is at 7.15 against Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
40 by 20 Irish Handball Nationals Men's Open Singles 1 o'clock in Mayo Dominck Lynch, Kerry v Paul Moran, Kildare
Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
CPC.IE Ladies and Mens Doubles ChampionshipsDiv 1 Ladies: Edel Kenny & Miriam Rohan defeated Maeve Twomey & Elaine Hudson 21/17 19/21 21/17.Div 1...
Morning Sports Update
GOLFNorthern Ireland's Rory McIlroy remains in contention at the half way stage of the latest PGA Tour golf event in the US.The new world...
