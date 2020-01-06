reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday for 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Irish Lung Foundation, C/o Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Philly Houlihan nee Casey, 7 Marian Park, Ballyheigue, Tralee
reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday for 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem Mass on Wednesday...
Christmas Eve Show – December 24th, 2019
The programme includes contributions from poet Tim Buckley. Writer Donal Hickey and retired school principal Eileen Fleming recall Christmases past in Sliabh Luachra.
Change Of Venue For All-Ireland Club Football Semi-Final
There’s a change of venue for Templenoe’s AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Semi-Final.The tie against Oughterard has been moved from the Gaelic Grounds...
Fisherman Warns of Illegal Seal Culls – January 6th, 2020
Michael Hennessy, an inshore fisherman from the Conor Pass explains why he disagrees with the view of Brendan Price from the Irish Seal Sanctuary...
West Kerry’s Migration Problem – January 6th, 2020
That’s the view expressed by Derry Murphy, secretary of West Kerry GAA, who says some clubs have been seriously affected by migration.
Latest Sports
Change Of Venue For All-Ireland Club Football Semi-Final
There’s a change of venue for Templenoe’s AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Semi-Final.The tie against Oughterard has been moved from the Gaelic Grounds...
Harmon The New Manager Of Rahillys
William Harmon is the new manager of Kerins O’Rahillys.The former South Kerry boss replaces Mike Quirke.Harmon was previously part of John Sugrue’s backroom team...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Friday 10th January 2020 Denny Division 1A 7-30 Dingle Bay Rvs v Atletico Ardfert , Venue Mounthawk Park . Saturday...