Philly Houlihan nee Casey, 7 Marian Park, Ballyheigue, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday for 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Irish Lung Foundation, C/o Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR