Philip King appointed Adjunct Professor in Dublin City University

Philip King has been appointed Adjunct Professor in Dublin City University’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The founder of the Other Voices festival in Dingle will serve for a three-year period and is set to take up the role with immediate effect.

The musician, film-maker and broadcaster has played a pivotal role in Irish arts over the years and says he is delighted to broaden his involvement with the university.





The announcement coincides with the Other Voices festival which begins today and runs until Sunday.