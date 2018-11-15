Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Friday (Nov 16th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Castleisland. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.
Phil Nolan née Hartnett, 17 Limerick Road, Castleisland.
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFRory McIlroy has carded a 3 under par opening round at the D-P World Tour Championship in Dubai.The Ulsterman carded five birdies and...
Four Kerry Teams In Superleague & National League Action On Saturday
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be aiming to avoid three defeats on the trot when they travel to Oranmore to face Maree.The Galway-side have made...
Dingle Jockey To Ride 2nd Favourite In Grade 2 At Clonmel
Dingle jockey Jack Kennedy rides Alpha Des Obeaux in the big race today at Clonmel.The Gordon Elliott mount is currently second favourite to win...
Grandfather found not guilty of assaulting another grandfather in Kerry town
A grandfather has been found not guilty of assaulting another grandfather in a Kerry town.The accused had pleaded not guilty to one count of...
