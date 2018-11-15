Phil Nolan née Hartnett, 17 Limerick Road, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Friday (Nov 16th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Castleisland. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.