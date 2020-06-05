Phased re-opening of public toilets and allocation of lifeguards in Kerry

There is to be a phased re-opening of public toilets in towns and beaches throughout the county.

Cllr Michael Cahill says that he has received confirmation from KCC Director of Services John Breen that some will re-open from June 8th.

Mr Breen said that the phased re-opening of public conveniences will commence initially from June 8th in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Castleisland, Dingle, Kenmare, Killarney and Killorglin.

It will be followed by the opening of facilities on beaches aligned to the timeframe for the provision of lifeguards.

At present lifeguards are scheduled to return from the week of June 20th to Ballybunion, Ballyheigue, Banna, Maharabeg – Castlegregory, Inch and Rossbeigh.

From June 27th lifeguards will return to Fenit and Ventry, and from July 1st to Kells, White Strand and Ballinskelligs.