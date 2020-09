Phase two of the SSE Airtricity U19 League begins for Kerry at the weekend.

In Shield Group 2 on Sunday the Kingdom will be home to Galway United.

The game goes ahead in Mounthawk Park at 2 o’clock.

Also in that group are UCD and Cobh Ramblers.

In phase two of the 17s Kerry have been drawn with Limerick & Carlow/Kilkenny