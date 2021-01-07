Pfizer Vaccine should be administered as the manufacturer intended

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered according to the recommended interval.

That’s according to Professor Mary Horgan from Tralee who is President of the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland and who was recently appointed to NPHET.

It has recently been reported that the Government plans to examine if the interval between the two required doses could be extended to accelerate the roll out.

However, Professor Horgan believes it should be given according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Professor Horgan also believes that allowing leaving cert students to attend school three days a week is safe.

