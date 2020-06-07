Petition of support for Glanageenty Forest Walk signed by over 1,400 people

A petition of support for those behind the Glanageenty Forest Walk in Ballymacelligott has been signed by over 1,400 people.

Concerns were raised last week about the future of a popular forest walk.

It was developed by mountain runner John Lenihan, his wife Mary and their neighbours in cooperation with Coillte.

However, following another anonymous complaint to the Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in relation to the wellbeing of ponies on the lands, Mr Lenihan is considering not renewing the agreement with Coillte.

A petition was set up to show support for John and Mary Lenihan following the complaints.