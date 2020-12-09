Petition created against development of further wind farms in North Kerry

A petition against the development of further wind farms in North Kerry has received over 200 signatures.

The online petition, which is organised by Aidan Prendiville, has arisen following a proposal to construct a wind farm in Ballynagare, near Lixnaw.

EMPower, a Dublin-based renewable energy company, is investigating the potential to develop a windfarm in the townlands of Ballynagare, Curraghcroneen, Dysert and Dysert Marshes.

The online petition claims the growing number of wind farms in the area is extremely concerning for residents, and that newer turbines are considerably larger than their predecessors.