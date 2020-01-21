Peter White, Upper Main Street, Ballylongford.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Wednesday, January, 22nd, from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, (Jan. 23rd ) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin, Abbey, Ballylongford. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Unit, Listowel Community Hospital or through Lynch’s Funeral Directors. Donation box will be in place.