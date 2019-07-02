Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (July 3rd) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Purification, Churchill. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am followed by private cremation. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Match Details Confirmed For Opening Rounds Of Super 8s
Kerry’s Super 8s opener has been fixed for 4 o’clock on Sunday July 14th.The Kingdom are to take on Mayo or Galway in Killarney.Kerry...
Terrace Talk – July 1st, 2019
Admin -
Donal Barry of the Outlook discussing the altercation between Meath manager Andy McEntee and a journalist & Marc O'Se joins to discuss the last round of qualifiers...
Peter Rogers, Knockanish West, The Spa, Tralee and formerly of Dundalk, Co. Louth.
Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (July 3rd) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Purification,...
Kerry O’ Donnell née Kissane, Carrig Hill Shannon Co. Clare
Reposing at Mc Mahon’s Funeral Home Shannon, Co. Clare tomorrow Wednesday (July 3rd) from 6pm to 7:30pm. Remains arriving for funeral mass in Mary...
East Kerry action group says the cost of a second judicial review is onerous
An East Kerry action group says the cost of a second judicial review is onerous.The Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness group is seeking the review,...
Latest Sports
Match Details Confirmed For Opening Rounds Of Super 8s
Kerry’s Super 8s opener has been fixed for 4 o’clock on Sunday July 14th.The Kingdom are to take on Mayo or Galway in Killarney.Kerry...
Kerry To Discover Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final Opponent Tonight
Kerry will tonight discover their Eirgrid Munster U20 Football Championship semi-final opponent.Tipperary and Limerick clash in the ¼ Final at 7, with the winner...
Kerry’s All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-Final Confirmed For Saturday
Kerry’s All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final has been confirmed for Saturday.The Kingdom will be away to Scotland, at the Clydebank Community Sport Hub, Glasgow.Throw-in...