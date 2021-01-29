Peter Riordan, Rathfarnham, Dublin and late of Lios na Caol Bhuí, Brandon.

Requiem mass will take place tomorrow Saturday at 12pm in St. Brendan’s Church, Cloghane. Burial afterwards in Cloghane New Cemetery. All strictly private. Those who wish to form a guard of honour near the Church or the Cemetery may do so but must follow the social distancing guidelines. Enquires to Sean Lynch, Funeral Director, Castlegregory.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****