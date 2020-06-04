Peter O’Mahony Junior, Caherlevoy, Mountcollins

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart Peter’s home on Saturday at 11.15 am and travel via Knockulcare, Mountcollins to St. Patricks Church Tournafulla.

Requiem mass will then be live streamed on Saturday at 12 pm on the following link ; Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mountcollins Parishes Facebook page.

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Pieta House. The family intends to hold a memorial mass to celebrate Peter’s life at a later stage.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

