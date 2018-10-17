Peter Newsholme, Knocklyne, Killorglin & formerly of Pudsey, Leeds, England.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (Oct 18th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. Michael’s Church, Iveragh Road, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Funeral service will take place on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoneel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Cancer Research.