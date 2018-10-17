Peter Newsholme, Knocklyne, Killorglin & formerly of Pudsey, Leeds, England.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (Oct 18th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. Michael’s Church, Iveragh Road, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Funeral service will take place on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoneel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Cancer Research.
Latest News
Radio Kerry understands former Minister John O’Donoghue plans to re-enter politics
Radio Kerry understands that former Minister John O'Donoghue plans to re-enter politics.The former Minister for Justice and Kerry South TD has been nominated...
Evidence in North Kerry murder trial concludes
Evidence in the North Kerry murder trial has concluded.63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of...
KDYS will survive the loss of its 1.8 million euro Youthreach project
The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service will have to undergo significant change and restructuring, but will survive the loss of its Youthreach programme, worth 1.8...
Manager of Kerry Travellers Health and Community Development Project condemns Peter Casey’s comments
The manager of the Kerry Travellers Health and Community Development Project has condemned comments by Peter Casey.The presidential candidate said Travellers shouldn't be recognised...
Call to alter Kerry wind turbine policy turned down
A call to alter Kerry County Council's Development Plan on wind turbine policy has been turned down.At the monthly meeting of the local authority,...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESStephen Rochford looks set to make a quick return to inter county football.The former Mayo manager is said to be joining the...
Venue for County Senior Football Decider To Be Determined By Final Pairing
The outcome of this Sunday's semi-final replay will determine the venue for this year's Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Final on Sunday 28th October.If...
Dingle Jockey Jack Kennedy In Action At Punchestown
Dingle jockey Jack Kennedy will partner the 5-to-1 shot, Outlander for Gordon Elliott in today’s big race at Punchestown.The Irish Daily Star Chase is...