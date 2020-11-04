Peter McVerry Trust plans to deliver 38 social houses in Kerry in coming months

The Peter McVerry Trust says it plans to deliver around 38 social housing units across Kerry in the first half of next year.

The national housing and homeless charity, delivered 15 units in Killarney in September, in partnership with Kerry County Council.

That has provided housing for 32 people, including six children.

The charity has plans for 38 units in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel in the coming months.

CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle says the group looks at all opportunities to provide housing including converting commercial property, which regenerates town centres: