Peter McVerry Trust now delivering social housing in Kerry

A national housing and homeless charity is now delivering social housing in Kerry.

The Peter McVerry Trust is working with Kerry County Council to increase housing pathways for people experiencing homelessness in the county.

The charity says it has been working closely with the council to understand the housing need that exists and how to best support people.

In September, the Peter McVerry Trust delivered 15 social housing units in Killarney providing accommodation for over 30 people, including single people, couples and families.

The tenants will get ongoing support from their team on a 24/7 basis.

The Peter McVerry Trust has welcomed a reduction in the number of people accessing homeless accommodation in September; recent figures from the Department of Housing show a 13% drop in the number of people accessing emergency accommodation in Kerry to 113 people.

The charity is working to progress more housing units in the county in partnership with Kerry County Council, with projects under review in Listowel and Tralee.

It says the challenge is to grow the number of one-bedroom homes as these are the type most in demand.

It is looking at any possible opportunities including long-term vacant buildings, commercial buildings that can be converted or vacant sites with planning permission.

The trust is appealing to anyone with a suitable property in Killarney or Tralee to contact them.